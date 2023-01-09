Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:04 2023-01-09 pm EST
74.90 USD   +0.89%
03:13pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.37% to Settle at $79.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.05% to Settle at $3.0360 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:00pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.15% to Settle at $2.2929 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.15% to Settle at $2.2929 -- Data Talk

01/09/2023 | 03:00pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 4.83 cents per gallon, or 2.15% to $2.2929 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 46.38% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 11.90% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 0.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.89% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.3612 hit Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

--Up 2.15% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 46.38% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.77%

--Year-to-date it is down 16.66 cents or 6.77%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1459ET

