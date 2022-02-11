Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.24% This Week to Settle at $2.7386 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery gained 6.01 cents per gallon, or 2.24% to $2.7386 this week

--Up for eight consecutive weeks

--Up 61.69 cents or 29.08% over the last eight weeks

--Largest eight week gain since the week ending March 12, 2021

--Largest eight week percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 12, 2021 when the market rose for eight straight weeks

--Up nine of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is up 7.32 cents or 2.75%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 11.35 cents or 4.32% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Up 12 of the past 14 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 29, 2014

--Up 61.81% from its 52-week low of $1.6925 hit Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

--Rose 61.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 21.36% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 23.31% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 7.22%

--Year-to-date it is up 51.01 cents or 22.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1517ET