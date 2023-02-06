Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.26% to Settle at $2.3734 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery gained 5.24 cents per gallon, or 2.26% to $2.3734 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 44.50% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 15.83% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 11.62% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.98% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.6965 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 5.74% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 44.50% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 8.61 cents or 3.50%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1459ET