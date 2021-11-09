Log in
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.28% to Settle at $2.3752 -- Data Talk

11/09/2021 | 02:59pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery gained 5.30 cents per gallon, or 2.28% to $2.3752 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 8.26 cents or 3.60% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

--Off 5.63% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 111.05% from its 52-week low of $1.1254 hit Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

--Rose 98.91% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.63% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 73.01% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 33.49% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 3.53%

--Year-to-date it is up 96.68 cents or 68.65%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-21 1458ET

