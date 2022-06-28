Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.55% to Settle at $3.9351 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery gained 9.79 cents per gallon, or 2.55% to $3.9351 today

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Highest settlement value since Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Off 7.98% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 101.69% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 75.75% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.98% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 74.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 7.98% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.56%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.7066 or 76.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-28-22 1500ET