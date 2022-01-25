Log in
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.56% to Settle at $2.4595 -- Data Talk

01/25/2022 | 03:03pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 6.15 cents per gallon, or 2.56% to $2.4595 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up seven of the past 10 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Off 2.28% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 56.41% from its 52-week low of $1.5725 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 55.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.11% from its 2022 settlement high of $2.4622 hit Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Up 9.00% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 31.13% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 10.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 23.10 cents or 10.37%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-25-22 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:16pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 2.24% to Settle at $88.20 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.75% to Settle at $85.60 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.56% to Settle at $2.4595 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.59% to Settle at $2.6691 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:45pWTI Crude Oil Rises Following Two Days of Losses on Rate Worries as International Tensi..
MT
02:36pSaudi Arabia, Thailand agree to restore full diplomatic ties
RE
02:36pMarch WTI Crude Oil Closes Up US$2.29; Settles at US$85.60 per Barrel
MT
02:22pWall Street bounces off session lows as stocks churn ahead of Fed statement
RE
01:58pWall Street resumes downward trend, oil up as Fed and Ukraine dominate
RE
01:34pBrazil tax revenue rises 17.36% in 2021 to record figure
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish