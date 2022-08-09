Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.56% to Settle at $2.9602 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery gained 7.40 cents per gallon, or 2.56% to $2.9602 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 16.67 cents or 5.97% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Off 30.77% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 51.72% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 30.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 31.19% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.77% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 15.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 73.17 cents or 32.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1504ET