WTI
Delayed  -  03:00 2022-08-09 pm EDT
90.58 USD   +0.24%
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.56% to Settle at $2.9602 -- Data Talk

08/09/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery gained 7.40 cents per gallon, or 2.56% to $2.9602 today


--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 16.67 cents or 5.97% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 27, 2022

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

--Off 30.77% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 51.72% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 30.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 30.77% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 31.19% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.77% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 15.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 73.17 cents or 32.83%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1504ET

All news about WTI
03:13pC$ dips as investors eye seasonally weak period for the currency
RE
03:05pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.56% to Settle at $2.9602 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 4.87% to Settle at $3.3338 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pFront Month Nymex Crude Fell 0.29% to Settle at $90.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:01pVenezuela diverts oil cargoes to small Cuban ports as terminal fire continues
RE
02:43pWTI Crude Oil Settles Lower Despite Russia Pipeline Suspension
MT
02:37pSeptember WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Down US$0.26; Settles at US$90.50 per Barrel
MT
01:36pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Advance Despite Midday Reversal by Crude Oil
MT
01:19pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
12:55pUS Oil Production to Rise to a Record in 2023, the Energy Information Administration Sa..
MT
More news
