Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.77% to Settle at $2.1000 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 5.67 cents per gallon, or 2.77% to $2.1000 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 14.71 cents or 7.53% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Off 16.56% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 67.21% from its 52-week low of $1.2559 hit Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020

--Rose 67.21% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.56% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 52.96% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 41.19% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 69.16 cents or 49.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 1500ET