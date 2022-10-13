Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.78% to Settle at $2.7034 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 7.31 cents per gallon, or 2.78% to $2.7034 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 8.06 cents or 3.07% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 36.78% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 38.56% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 11.02% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.78% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 19.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.78% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 47.49 cents or 21.31%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1502ET