Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.85% to Settle at $2.7575 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May (new front month) delivery gained 7.65 cents per gallon, or 2.85% to $2.7575 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 9.61 cents or 3.61% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 35.52% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 34.57% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 13.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.39% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 22.85% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 35.52% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 29.80 cents or 12.12%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1503ET