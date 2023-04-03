Advanced search
WTI
03:20:47 2023-04-03 pm EDT
80.32 USD   -0.23%
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.85% to Settle at $2.7575 -- Data Talk

04/03/2023 | 03:04pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May (new front month) delivery gained 7.65 cents per gallon, or 2.85% to $2.7575 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 9.61 cents or 3.61% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 28, 2023

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Monday, March 6, 2023

--Off 35.52% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 34.57% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 13.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.39% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 22.85% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 35.52% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 29.80 cents or 12.12%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1503ET

All news about WTI
03:21pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:20pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 6.31% to Settle at $84.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:04pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.85% to Settle at $2.7575 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 1.60% to Settle at $2.6626 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 6.28% to Settle at $80.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pTSX Brief: Enters Last Hour of Monday Trade Up Near 140 Pts, Where It Was Abou..
MT
02:58pACP Energy posts interim loss, eyes Latin American assets
AN
02:44pBrazil posts record trade surplus for March on booming oil, soybean exports
RE
02:41pWTI Crude Oil Rises 6.3% as OPEC+ Surprises With an Unexpected Production Cut
MT
02:35pMay WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$4.75; Settles at US$80.42 per Barrel
MT
More news
fermer