Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.88% to Settle at $3.7917 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 10.62 cents per gallon, or 2.88% to $3.7917 today

--A new record high

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 25.02 cents or 7.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Up 94.34% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 80.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 68.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.20%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5632 or 70.15%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

05-12-22 1505ET