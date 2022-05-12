Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/12 03:05:00 pm EDT
104.93 USD   -0.83%
03:08pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.06% to Settle at $107.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.88% to Settle at $3.7917 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.89% to Settle at $3.9161 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.88% to Settle at $3.7917 -- Data Talk

05/12/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 10.62 cents per gallon, or 2.88% to $3.7917 today


--A new record high

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 25.02 cents or 7.06% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Up 94.34% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 80.96% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 68.03% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.20%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.5632 or 70.15%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1505ET

All news about WTI
03:08pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Fell 0.06% to Settle at $107.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.88% to Settle at $3.7917 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.89% to Settle at $3.9161 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 0.40% to Settle at $106.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:50pWTI Oil Edges Higher on Competing Demand Forecasts; US Dollar Rises to the Highest Sinc..
MT
02:43pEni Reportedly Prepared to Make Gazprom Payment This Month
MT
02:40pJune WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes up US$0.42; Settles at US$106.13 per Barrel
MT
02:26pBP wins shareholder support for climate strategy
RE
02:17pApple No Longer World's Most Valuable Company as Aramco Surpasses in Market Cap
MT
01:46pUS Producer Annual Inflation Tops Estimates for April
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish