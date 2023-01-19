Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.90% to Settle at $2.5968 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 7.33 cents per gallon, or 2.90% to $2.5968 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Nov. 11, 2022

--Off 39.27% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 26.73% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 5.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 15.69% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 39.27% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 5.58%

--Year-to-date it is up 13.73 cents or 5.58%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 1458ET