WTI
Delayed  -  06/02 03:09:13 pm EDT
117.14 USD   +3.32%
03:17pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
03:15pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 1.14% to Settle at $117.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:05pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for June 2
MT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.93% to Settle at $4.1909 -- Data Talk

06/02/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery gained 11.93 cents per gallon, or 2.93% to $4.1909 today


--A new record high

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--Up 114.80% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 90.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 85.73% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.9624 or 88.06%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-22 1502ET

