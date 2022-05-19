Log in
  Homepage
  Commodities
  WTI
  News
  Summary
       

WTI
Delayed  -  05/19 02:58:50 pm EDT
112.20 USD   +3.81%
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.99% to Settle at $3.8317 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.38% to Settle at $3.7920 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.39% to Settle at $112.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.99% to Settle at $3.8317 -- Data Talk

05/19/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 11.11 cents per gallon, or 2.99% to $3.8317 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Fourth highest close in history

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 4.75% from its 52-week high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up 96.39% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 87.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up 69.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 4.75% from its record high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.36%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6032 or 71.94%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1502ET

All news about WTI
03:03pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.99% to Settle at $3.8317 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 3.38% to Settle at $3.7920 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:03pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 2.39% to Settle at $112.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53pWTI Crude Oil Shakes Off Early Losses and Closes Higher in a Volatile Session
MT
02:45pJuly WTI Crude Oil Contract Closes Up US$2.89; Settles at US$109.89 per Barrel
MT
01:35pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Erase Morning Slide After Crude Oil Resumes Advance
MT
01:29pStocks Mixed Midday While Treasuries Advance Amid Growth Concerns
MT
01:03pMIDDAY ETF UPDATE : Broad-Market ETFs Mixed; US Equity Indices Choppy While Treasuries Adv..
MT
01:02pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy
MT
12:13pJericho Energy Ventures Up 5.2% as It Plans to Drill its First Well in Four Years
MT
More news
