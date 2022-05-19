Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 2.99% to Settle at $3.8317 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 11.11 cents per gallon, or 2.99% to $3.8317 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Fourth highest close in history

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 4.75% from its 52-week high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up 96.39% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 87.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.75% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Up 69.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 4.75% from its record high of $4.0229 hit Monday, May 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 10.36%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.6032 or 71.94%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-19-22 1502ET