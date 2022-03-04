Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 23.31% This Week to Settle at $3.5440 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 66.99 cents per gallon, or 23.31% to $3.5440 this week

--Largest one week net gain on record (Based on available data back to Oct. 7, 2005)

--Largest one week percentage gain since the week ending May 8, 2020

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 87.44 cents or 32.75% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending May 8, 2020

--Up 10 of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 25.96 cents or 7.90%

--Up eight of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Monday, July 14, 2008

--Up 86.88% from its 52-week low of $1.8964 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 71.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 57.06% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 0.76% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $1.3155 or 59.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

Corrections & Amplifications

This item was corrected at 3:19 p.m. ET. An earlier version misstated net gain as gain.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-04-22 1515ET