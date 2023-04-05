Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.03% to Settle at $2.8201 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery gained 8.30 cents per gallon, or 3.03% to $2.8201 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

--Off 34.05% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 37.63% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 7.42% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 25.64% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 34.05% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 36.06 cents or 14.66%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1509ET