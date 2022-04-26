Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.06% to Settle at $3.3388 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery gained 9.90 cents per gallon, or 3.06% to $3.3388 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Highest settlement value since Monday, April 18, 2022

--Off 9.34% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 71.12% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 65.25% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.34% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 47.96% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 9.34% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.68%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1103 or 49.82%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-26-22 1501ET