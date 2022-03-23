Log in
WTI
Cours en différé.  Delayed  -  03/23 03:22:12 pm EDT
114.74 USD   +5.75%
03:28pRussian national wealth fund down to $154.8 billion as of March 1
RE
03:20pDollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe
RE
03:19pICE REVIEW : Canola Corrects Lower
DJ
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.24% to Settle at $3.4387 -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 10.80 cents per gallon, or 3.24% to $3.4387 today


--Up four of the past five sessions

--Today's settlement value is the fourth highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 6.62% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 79.02% from its 52-week low of $1.9209 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 72.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 6.62% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 52.39% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 6.62% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 22.94%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.2102 or 54.31%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1502ET

