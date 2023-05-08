Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 8.26 cents per gallon, or 3.47% to $2.4616 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, April 5, 2023

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, March 27, 2023

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 13.95 cents or 6.01% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 3, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Off 42.43% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 20.13% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 32.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.31% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.8727 hit Wednesday, April 12, 2023

--Up 9.67% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 42.43% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.52%

--Year-to-date it is up 0.21 cent or 0.09%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

