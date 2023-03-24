Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.48% This Week to Settle at $2.5885 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 8.70 cents per gallon, or 3.48% to $2.5885 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 1.74 cents or 0.67%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Snaps a four session winning streak

--Off 39.47% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 26.32% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 25.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.44% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 15.32% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 39.47% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 12.90 cents or 5.24%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

