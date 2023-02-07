Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.51% to Settle at $2.4568 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for March delivery gained 8.34 cents per gallon, or 3.51% to $2.4568 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 13.58 cents or 5.85% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023

--Off 42.55% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 19.90% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 6.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.89% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.6965 hit Monday, Jan. 23, 2023

--Up 9.45% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 42.55% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 0.27 cent or 0.11%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

