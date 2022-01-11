Log in
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.60% to Settle at $2.3574 -- Data Talk

01/11/2022 | 03:01pm EST
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 8.20 cents per gallon, or 3.60% to $2.3574 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Dec. 6, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up 12 of the past 15 sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021

--Off 6.33% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 54.24% from its 52-week low of $1.5284 hit Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

--Rose 51.80% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.47% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 33.98% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 12.89 cents or 5.78%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-22 1500ET

