Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.70% to Settle at $2.6842 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 9.57 cents per gallon, or 3.70% to $2.6842 today
--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, March 1, 2023
--Up five of the past six sessions
--Today's settlement value is the seventh highest this year
--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, March 8, 2023
--Off 37.23% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 30.99% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022
--Down 16.61% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.02% from its 2023 settlement high of $2.7965 hit Monday, March 6, 2023
--Up 19.58% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
--Off 37.23% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 10.27%
--Year-to-date it is up 22.47 cents or 9.14%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-27-23 1507ET