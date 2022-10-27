Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.87% to Settle at $3.0116 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 11.22 cents per gallon, or 3.87% to $3.0116 today

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Aug. 19, 2022

--Off 29.57% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 54.35% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 23.68% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 29.57% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 33.46% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 29.57% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 21.80%

--Year-to-date it is up 78.31 cents or 35.14%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-22 1504ET