Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.96% to Settle at $2.6972 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery gained 10.27 cents per gallon, or 3.96% to $2.6972 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022

--Off 36.93% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 38.24% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 15.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.93% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 19.53% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.93% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 46.87 cents or 21.03%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

