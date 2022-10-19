Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 3.98% to Settle at $2.6522 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 10.16 cents per gallon, or 3.98% to $2.6522 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 37.98% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 35.93% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 5.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 37.98% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 17.54% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 37.98% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 42.37 cents or 19.01%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1458ET