Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.32% to Settle at $3.6523 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 15.11 cents per gallon, or 4.32% to $3.6523 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, April 13, 2022

--Second highest close in history

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Today's settlement value is the second highest this year

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 0.82% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 87.19% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 69.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.82% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 61.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 0.82% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up $1.4238 or 63.89%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-04-22 1501ET