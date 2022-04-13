Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.36% to Settle at $3.2913 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery gained 13.75 cents per gallon, or 4.36% to $3.2913 today

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 28.82 cents or 9.60% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar gain since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 2, 2022

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Wednesday, March 30, 2022

--Off 10.63% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 68.69% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 61.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.63% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 45.86% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 10.63% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.19%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0628 or 47.69%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 1459ET