Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.41% This Week to Settle at $2.2639 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for July delivery gained 9.56 cents per gallon, or 4.41% to $2.2639 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending March 5, 2021

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is down 1.70 cents or 0.75%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Thursday, June 17, 2021

--Snaps a five session winning streak

--Today's settlement value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.75% from its 52-week high of $2.2809 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Up 115.71% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 96.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.75% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.2809 hit Thursday, June 24, 2021

--Up 64.90% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 36.60% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 5.78%

--Year-to-date it is up 85.55 cents or 60.74%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-25-21 1500ET