Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.45% This Week to Settle at $2.6454 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 11.26 cents per gallon, or 4.45% to $2.6454 this week

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 40.08 cents or 17.86% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week gain since the week ending June 3, 2022

--Largest two week percentage gain since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 4.86 cents or 1.87%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 12.19 cents or 4.83% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 7, 2022

--Off 38.14% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 29.10% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 8.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 17.86% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 38.14% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 7.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 18.59 cents or 7.56%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-20-23 1502ET