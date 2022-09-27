Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.57% to Settle at $2.4931 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Oct. delivery gained 10.89 cents per gallon, or 4.57% to $2.4931 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, July 25, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 11.01 cents or 4.62% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 9, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 41.70% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 27.78% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 13.22% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 41.70% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 10.49% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 41.70% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.33%

--Year-to-date it is up 26.46 cents or 11.87%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

