Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. World
  4. OTC Data Services
  5. WTI
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:39:56 2023-01-11 pm EST
77.84 USD   +4.41%
03:52pEasing Consumer Inflation Expectations Drive Equities Higher
MT
03:50pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:36pICE Review: Canola Gives Up Gains to Finish Lower
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.59% to Settle at $2.4345 -- Data Talk

01/11/2023 | 02:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 10.68 cents per gallon, or 4.59% to $2.4345 today


--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 18.99 cents or 8.46% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 43.07% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 18.81% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 1.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.46% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 43.07% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is down 2.50 cents or 1.02%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1458ET

All news about WTI
03:52pEasing Consumer Inflation Expectations Drive Equities Higher
MT
03:50pSector Update: Energy
MT
03:36pICE Review: Canola Gives Up Gains to Finish Lower
DJ
03:19pStocks advance, bond yields fall with hopes for weaker U.S. inflation
RE
03:12pCommercial Crude Inventories Unexpectedly Gain Last Week
MT
03:10pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 3.21% to Settle at $82.67 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:08pDaily Roundup of Key US Economic Data for Jan. 11
MT
02:58pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.59% to Settle at $2.4345 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 2.62% to Settle at $3.2179 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:58pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 3.05% to Settle at $77.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish