Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.59% to Settle at $2.4345 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 10.68 cents per gallon, or 4.59% to $2.4345 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 23, 2022

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 18.99 cents or 8.46% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Off 43.07% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 18.81% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Rose 1.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.46% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 43.07% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.02%

--Year-to-date it is down 2.50 cents or 1.02%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

