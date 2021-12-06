Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.63% to Settle at $2.0433 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 9.04 cents per gallon, or 4.63% to $2.0433 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Off 18.81% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 62.71% from its 52-week low of $1.2558 hit Monday, Dec. 7, 2020

--Rose 62.71% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.81% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 48.83% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 42.78% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 63.49 cents or 45.08%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1502ET