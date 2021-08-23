Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.92% to Settle at $2.1232 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery gained 9.96 cents per gallon, or 4.92% to $2.1232 today

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, April 22, 2020

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Snaps a seven session losing streak

--Off 10.26% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 102.31% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 55.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.26% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 54.65% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 40.54% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 10.26%

--Year-to-date it is up 71.48 cents or 50.75%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

