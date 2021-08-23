Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.92% to Settle at $2.1232 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Sept. delivery gained 9.96 cents per gallon, or 4.92% to $2.1232 today
--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, April 22, 2020
--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Snaps a seven session losing streak
--Off 10.26% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 102.31% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 55.31% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.26% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 54.65% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 40.54% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 10.26%
--Year-to-date it is up 71.48 cents or 50.75%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-23-21 1508ET