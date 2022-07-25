Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 4.94% to Settle at $3.3820 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery gained 15.92 cents per gallon, or 4.94% to $3.3820 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, July 7, 2022

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 23.25 cents or 7.38% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, May 13, 2022

--Up five of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, July 11, 2022

--Off 20.91% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 73.34% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 46.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.91% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 49.88% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 20.91% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.34%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.1535 or 51.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1458ET