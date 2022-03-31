Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 43.13% This Quarter to Settle at $3.1896 -- Data Talk

03/31/2022 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 96.11 cents per gallon, or 43.13% to $3.1896 this quarter


--Largest one quarter gain since the fourth quarter of 2005

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since the second quarter of 2020

--Up seven of the past eight quarters

--This month it is up 39.26 cents or 14.04%

--Largest one month gain since Aug. 2017

--Largest one month percentage gain since Jan. 2022

--Up for four consecutive months

--Up $1.2095 or 61.08% over the last four months

--Largest four month percentage gain since Feb. 2021

--Longest winning streak since July 2021 when the market rose for nine straight months

--Up five of the past six months

--Today it is down 13.54 cents or 4.07%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 13.39% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 63.48% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 57.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 13.39% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 96.11 cents or 43.13%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-22 1506ET

All news about WTI
03:10pU.S. officials circle globe to keep pressure on Putin as ruble rises
RE
03:07pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 43.13% This Quarter to Settle at $3.1896 -- Data T..
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 58.41% This Quarter to Settle at $3.6912 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:07pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 33.33% This Quarter to Settle at $100.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:02pGlobal Oil Inventories to Continue Dropping Despite Release of US Strategic Reserves, R..
MT
02:47pUPDATE CLARIFICATION : Gold Ends Higher as the US Plans For a Massive Release of Strategic..
MT
02:42pWTI Oil Falls 7% as the US Plans to Release Up to 180-Million Barrels of Strategic Rese..
MT
02:35pSoybeans fall to 1-month low on U.S. acreage forecast, corn firms
RE
02:34pWTI Crude Oil May Contract Ends Down US$7.54; Settles at US$100.28 per Barrel
MT
02:34pUS to Tap Oil Reserves for 1 Million Barrels a Day to Combat Gasoline Prices, Supply Cr..
MT
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish