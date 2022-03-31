Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 43.13% This Quarter to Settle at $3.1896 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 96.11 cents per gallon, or 43.13% to $3.1896 this quarter

--Largest one quarter gain since the fourth quarter of 2005

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since the second quarter of 2020

--Up seven of the past eight quarters

--This month it is up 39.26 cents or 14.04%

--Largest one month gain since Aug. 2017

--Largest one month percentage gain since Jan. 2022

--Up for four consecutive months

--Up $1.2095 or 61.08% over the last four months

--Largest four month percentage gain since Feb. 2021

--Longest winning streak since July 2021 when the market rose for nine straight months

--Up five of the past six months

--Today it is down 13.54 cents or 4.07%

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Lowest settlement value since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Off 13.39% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 63.48% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 57.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.39% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 41.35% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 13.39% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 96.11 cents or 43.13%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-22 1506ET