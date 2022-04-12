Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 5.02% to Settle at $3.1538 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for May delivery gained 15.07 cents per gallon, or 5.02% to $3.1538 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, April 5, 2022

--Off 14.36% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 61.64% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 59.63% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.36% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 39.77% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 14.36% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 92.53 cents or 41.52%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

