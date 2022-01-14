Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 5.22% This Week to Settle at $2.4190 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Feb. delivery gained 12.01 cents per gallon, or 5.22% to $2.4190 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 10, 2021

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 29.73 cents or 14.01% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week gain since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 31, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Oct. 15, 2021, when the market rose for five straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 3.49 cents or 1.46%

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021

--Off 3.89% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 58.27% from its 52-week low of $1.5284 hit Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

--Rose 58.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 7.20% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.26% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 8.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 19.05 cents or 8.55%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1503ET