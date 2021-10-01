Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 5.25% This Week to Settle at $2.2500 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. (new front month) delivery gained 11.23 cents per gallon, or 5.25% to $2.2500 this week
--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 27, 2021
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 9.60 cents or 4.46% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 10, 2021
--Today it is up 5.60 cents or 2.55%
--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021
--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 10, 2021
--Up for three consecutive sessions
--Up 4.81 cents or 2.18% over the last three sessions
--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021
--Up seven of the past eight sessions
--Off 4.90% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 114.39% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020
--Rose 100.27% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.90% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021
--Up 63.89% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 36.99% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Year-to-date it is up 84.16 cents or 59.76%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
