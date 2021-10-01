Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 5.25% This Week to Settle at $2.2500 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. (new front month) delivery gained 11.23 cents per gallon, or 5.25% to $2.2500 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 27, 2021

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 9.60 cents or 4.46% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending Sept. 10, 2021

--Today it is up 5.60 cents or 2.55%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Sept. 10, 2021

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 4.81 cents or 2.18% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar and percentage gain since Monday, Sept. 27, 2021

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--Off 4.90% from its 52-week high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 114.39% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 100.27% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.90% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.3659 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 63.89% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 36.99% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 84.16 cents or 59.76%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 1505ET