Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 5.29% This Week to Settle at $3.9578 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for June delivery gained 19.88 cents per gallon, or 5.29% to $3.9578 this week

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 65.28 cents or 19.75% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week gain since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Largest three week percentage gain since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 16.61 cents or 4.38%

--Largest one day dollar gain since Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Largest one day percentage gain since Tuesday, April 12, 2022

--A new record high

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 41.63 cents or 11.75% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day dollar gain since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Largest three day percentage gain since Thursday, April 14, 2022

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Up 102.85% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 86.11% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 75.40% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 13.99%

--Year-to-date it is up $1.7293 or 77.60%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-13-22 1505ET