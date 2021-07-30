Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 5.41% This Month to Settle at $2.3659 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Aug. delivery gained 12.15 cents per gallon, or 5.41% to $2.3659 this month

--Largest one month gain since Feb. 2021

--Largest one month percentage gain since April 2021

--Up for nine consecutive months

--Up $1.3164 or 125.43% over the last nine months

--Largest nine month gain since April 2011

--Largest nine month percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--This week it is up 7.46 cents or 3.26%

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending June 25, 2021

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 11.23 cents or 4.98% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending July 2, 2021

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 1.45 cents or 0.62%

--Up for two consecutive sessions

--Up 5.77 cents or 2.50% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Up eight of the past nine sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2014

--Up 125.43% from its 52-week low of $1.0495 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 99.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 72.33% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 33.75% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up 95.75 cents or 67.98%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1505ET