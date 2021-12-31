Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 58.23% This Year to Settle at $2.2285 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 82.01 cents per gallon, or 58.23% to $2.2285 this year

--Largest one year net and percentage gain since year end 2009

--Up four of the past six years

--The average price for the year was $2.1004

--This quarter it is down 2.51 cents or 1.11%

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Snaps a six quarter winning streak

--This month it is up 24.84 cents or 12.54%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Feb. 2021

--Up two of the past three months

--This week it is up 2.24 cents or 1.02%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 10.68 cents or 5.03% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 17, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 6.83 cents or 2.97%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Snaps a seven session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Off 11.46% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 62.32% from its 52-week low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 58.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.46% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 62.32% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 37.59% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

