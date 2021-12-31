Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. WTI
  4. News
  5. Summary
       

WTI
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 58.23% This Year to Settle at $2.2285 -- Data Talk

12/31/2021 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Jan. delivery gained 82.01 cents per gallon, or 58.23% to $2.2285 this year

--Largest one year net and percentage gain since year end 2009

--Up four of the past six years

--The average price for the year was $2.1004

--This quarter it is down 2.51 cents or 1.11%

--Largest one quarter net and percentage decline since the first quarter of 2020

--Snaps a six quarter winning streak

--This month it is up 24.84 cents or 12.54%

--Largest one month net and percentage gain since Feb. 2021

--Up two of the past three months

--This week it is up 2.24 cents or 1.02%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 10.68 cents or 5.03% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 17, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 6.83 cents or 2.97%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021

--Snaps a seven session winning streak

--Lowest settlement value since Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

--Off 11.46% from its 52-week high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 62.32% from its 52-week low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Rose 58.23% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.46% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5168 hit Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021

--Up 62.32% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.3729 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 37.59% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1516ET

All news about WTI
03:29pFront Month ICE Brent Crude Rose 50.15% This Year to Settle at $77.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pFront Month Nymex ULSD Rose 57.83% This Year to Settle at $2.3301 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pFront Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 58.23% This Year to Settle at $2.2285 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:17pFront Month Nymex Crude Rose 55.01% This Year to Settle at $75.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:47pCOMMODITIES BRIEF : Oil Rose 1.9% For the Week, 13.7% in December, and 0.3% in Q4, adds Ma..
MT
02:45pCOMMODITIES BRIEF : For the Year, Oil Climbed 55% To Book Its Sharpest Annual Rise Since 2..
MT
01:53pUS Oil Rig Count Unchanged This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
01:42pEnergy Stocks Staging Small Rebound This Afternoon
MT
01:41pUS Oil Prices Eye Biggest Annual Jump Since 2009 But Drop Likely in 2022 as Supply Incr..
MT
01:39pU.S. energy firms add oil, gas rigs for record 17th month in a row- Baker Hughes
RE
More news
Chart WTI
Duration : Period :
WTI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WTI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish