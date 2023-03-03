Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 6.55% This Week to Settle at $2.7504 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 16.90 cents per gallon, or 6.55% to $2.7504 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 10, 2023

--Snaps a two week losing streak

--Today it is up 5.01 cents or 1.86%

--Up for five consecutive sessions

--Up 39.17 cents or 16.61% over the last five sessions

--Largest five day dollar gain since Tuesday, May 17, 2022

--Largest five day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, when the market rose for six straight sessions

--Up six of the past seven sessions

--Highest settlement value since Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

--Off 35.68% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 34.22% from its 52-week low of $2.0491 hit Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022

--Down 22.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 22.53% from its 2023 settlement low of $2.2446 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Off 35.68% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 29.09 cents or 11.83%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

