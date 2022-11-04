Advanced search
WTI
Delayed OTC Data Services  -  03:50 2022-11-04 pm EDT
92.61 USD   +5.19%
04:04pFed says financial system holding up through turbulent year
RE
03:59pRussia's Lukoil rejects U.S. private equity firm's offer to buy its Sicily refinery - FT
RE
03:50pSector Update: Energy Stocks, Crude Oil Surge in Late Friday Trading
MT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 6.71% This Week to Settle at $2.7348 -- Data Talk

11/04/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery gained 17.19 cents per gallon, or 6.71% to $2.7348 this week


--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 10.39 cents or 3.95% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 28, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 4.09 cents or 1.52%

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 36.05% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 40.17% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 21.20% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.05% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 50.63 cents or 22.72%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-22 1504ET

