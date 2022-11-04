Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 6.71% This Week to Settle at $2.7348 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery gained 17.19 cents per gallon, or 6.71% to $2.7348 this week
--Up for three consecutive weeks
--Up 10.39 cents or 3.95% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 28, 2022
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today it is up 4.09 cents or 1.52%
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 36.05% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 40.17% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021
--Rose 17.83% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 36.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Up 21.20% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Off 36.05% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022
--Year-to-date it is up 50.63 cents or 22.72%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-04-22 1504ET