Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 6.71% This Week to Settle at $2.7348 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Dec. delivery gained 17.19 cents per gallon, or 6.71% to $2.7348 this week

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 10.39 cents or 3.95% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 28, 2022

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 4.09 cents or 1.52%

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 36.05% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 40.17% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 17.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 36.05% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 21.20% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 36.05% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 50.63 cents or 22.72%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

11-04-22 1504ET