Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 7.11% to Settle at $3.3083 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 21.96 cents per gallon, or 7.11% to $3.3083 today

--Up for three consecutive sessions

--Up 58.10 cents or 21.30% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, May 5, 2020

--Up seven of the past eight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest settlement value since Friday, Sept. 28, 2012

--Up 74.45% from its 52-week low of $1.8964 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 69.50% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 46.61% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 7.36% from its record high of $3.571 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Year-to-date it is up $1.0798 or 48.45%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-22 1500ET