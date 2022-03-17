Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 7.67% to Settle at $3.2166 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for April delivery gained 22.91 cents per gallon, or 7.67% to $3.2166 today

--Largest one day dollar and percentage gain since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 12.65% from its 52-week high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 69.62% from its 52-week low of $1.8964 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 65.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.65% from its 2022 settlement high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Up 42.55% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 12.65% from its record high of $3.6826 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 15.00%

--Year-to-date it is up 98.81 cents or 44.34%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-22 1506ET