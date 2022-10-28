Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline Rose 9.19% This Week to Settle at $2.9066 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex RBOB Gasoline for Nov. delivery gained 24.46 cents per gallon, or 9.19% to $2.9066 this week

--Largest one week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 27.57 cents or 10.48% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week net and percentage gain since the week ending Oct. 7, 2022

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 10.50 cents or 3.49%

--Largest one day dollar and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 32.03% from its 52-week high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 48.97% from its 52-week low of $1.9511 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 18.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 32.03% from its 2022 settlement high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Up 28.81% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.2565 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 32.03% from its record high of $4.2762 hit Thursday, June 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 17.55%

--Year-to-date it is up 67.81 cents or 30.43%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1503ET