Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.05% to Settle at $2.3830 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 0.13 cent per gallon, or 0.05% to $2.3830 today
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Off 8.07% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 76.87% from its 52-week low of $1.3473 hit Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020
--Rose 71.86% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 8.07% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021
--Up 63.00% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021
--Off 41.96% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008
--Month-to-date it is down 4.54%
--Year-to-date it is up 90.67 cents or 61.42%
All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.
Source: Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
11-24-21 1500ET