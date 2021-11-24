Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.05% to Settle at $2.3830 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Dec. delivery lost 0.13 cent per gallon, or 0.05% to $2.3830 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Off 8.07% from its 52-week high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 76.87% from its 52-week low of $1.3473 hit Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

--Rose 71.86% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.07% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.5923 hit Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021

--Up 63.00% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 41.96% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.54%

--Year-to-date it is up 90.67 cents or 61.42%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-21 1500ET