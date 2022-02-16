Log in
WTI
Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.07% to Settle at $2.8575 -- Data Talk

02/16/2022 | 02:59pm EST
Front Month Nymex ULSD for March delivery lost 0.20 cent per gallon, or 0.07% to $2.8575 today


--Down for two consecutive sessions

--Down 10.43 cents or 3.52% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day dollar decline since Monday, Nov. 29, 2021

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Today's settlement value is the fifth highest this year

--Off 3.52% from its 52-week high of $2.9618 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 63.49% from its 52-week low of $1.7478 hit Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Rose 55.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.52% from its 2022 settlement high of $2.9618 hit Monday, Feb. 14, 2022

--Up 21.21% from its 2022 settlement low of $2.3574 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Off 30.41% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is up 3.56%

--Year-to-date it is up 52.74 cents or 22.63%


All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.


Source: Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 1458ET

