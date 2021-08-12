Front Month Nymex ULSD Fell 0.09% to Settle at $2.1039 -- Data Talk

Front Month Nymex ULSD for Sept. delivery lost 0.19 cent per gallon, or 0.09% to $2.1039 today

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down six of the past nine sessions

--Off 4.34% from its 52-week high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 95.38% from its 52-week low of $1.0768 hit Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020

--Rose 69.93% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.34% from its 2021 settlement high of $2.1994 hit Friday, July 30, 2021

--Up 43.91% from its 2021 settlement low of $1.462 hit Monday, Jan. 4, 2021

--Off 48.76% from its record high of $4.106 hit Thursday, July 3, 2008

--Month-to-date it is down 4.34%

--Year-to-date it is up 62.76 cents or 42.51%

All prices are calculated based on the settlement price of the current front month contract.

Source: Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-12-21 1500ET